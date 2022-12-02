Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Upcoming Odell Beckham Jr Visit

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a free agent visit. As you might imagine, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has some thoughts on it.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones had just one word to describe how he's feeling about the visit: Excited.

"I'm excited. He will be coming in Monday. In the meantime, we're doing a lot of evaluation, a lot of things regarding physical conditioning and things like that, information. All of that is working," Jones said, via Jon Machota.

OBJ hasn't played this season due in large part to a knee injury that he only recently got cleared to play from. Since then he's planned visits to the Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

The passing game has been a bit of an issue for the Cowboys this season. They rank in the bottom half of the league through the air, though that hasn't been much of an issue thanks to their top-five rushing attack.

Adding OBJ could be the catalyst to unlocking the Cowboys passing attack right as they head into a stretch of games where every win will be critical in deciding the NFC East title.

Will the Cowboys sign Odell Beckham Jr.?