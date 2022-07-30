Jerry Jones Wants 1 Cowboys Player To Be "Focal Point" Of Offense In 2022

This past season, the Dallas Cowboys rolled out a two-headed rushing monster with the emergence of up-and-coming star Tony Pollard.

That being said, longtime team owner Jerry Jones still wants Ezekiel Elliott to be the "focal point" of the Cowboys' rushing offense.

“He has to be the focal point," Jones said, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Still, Jones believes there's "room" for Pollard as a backup rushing option.

Elliott led the Cowboys in rushing this past season with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Pollard followed behind with 719 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Pollard really showed out as a receiver out of the backfield, logging 337 receiving yards. Elliott notched 287 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

While Elliott's 2021 performance was a step up from his 2020 campaign, it still didn't reach the elite level that he enjoyed during the early stages of his NFL career. As the "focal point" of the Cowboys' offense in 2022, perhaps Zeke can return to his previous All-Pro form.

