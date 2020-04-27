Jerry Jones Wants CeeDee Lamb To Wear A Specific Jersey Number

The Dallas Cowboys had an impressive 2020 NFL Draft. It’ll take years to determine just how successful of a draft it was, but Jerry Jones and Co. have plenty of reasons to be excited right now.

Dallas’ 2020 NFL Draft haul is highlighted by CeeDee Lamb. The former Oklahoma wide receiver dropped to No. 17 overall and the Cowboys didn’t hesitate to select him.

Lamb wasn’t the only notable pick the Cowboys made. Dallas took Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs in the second round and Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz in the third round.

Monday afternoon, the Cowboys announced their rookie jersey numbers. Not everyone has made a decision, though.

Cowboys rookie jersey numbers: 31 – Trevon Diggs

75 – Neville Gallimore

41 – Reggie Robinson II

63 – Tyler Biadasz

51 – Bradlee Anae CeeDee Lamb still being determined. Lamb said after the draft he was going to wear 10. Jerry Jones said he wanted Lamb to wear 88 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 27, 2020

The No. 88 is a prestigious one for Cowboys wide receivers. It’s been worn by Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

Jones, though, wants Lamb to wear No. 88 for another reason.

“But then I recently lost a great friend. One of my very best, might have been my best. I played ball with him at Arkansas. He was number 88. His name was Jerry Lamb, he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. We couldn’t have won a national championship without him. And he was a wonderful player.”

“And so when we were, this is a little drama from our perspective, when we were all sitting there and had said our piece, and then we said, ‘okay, what’s it going to be?” I said in honor of my great friend that just passed this year we’re going to have his namesake come on here and wear old number 88. Just like Michael and Dez and those guys, and we’ve got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing if he’s got the competes and heart of that Jerry Lamb he’ll be bad to the bone,” Jones told reporters.

Lamb has a decision to make, but the Cowboys are going to love him either way.