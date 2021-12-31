Jerry Jones Won’t Answer Notable Question About This Year’s Team

Having already clinched an NFC East title with an 11-4 record on the season, this year’s Dallas Cowboys team has garnered plenty of attention as one of the league’s elite squads.

Some fans and analyst have even gone as far as to say that this year’s team rivals the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning squads from the 1990s.

When asked about these comparisons, longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reluctant to answer — but he didn’t shut the door on them either.

“I’m reluctant just because I don’t want to jinx it as much as anything,” Jones said on 103.5 The FAN, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “The most encouraging thing about our situation is our talent availability as we sit here today.”

In the first seven years of Jerry Jones’ ownership of the Cowboys franchise, the team appeared in and won three Super Bowls (1993, 1994, 1996). Since then, his team has failed to make it past the divisional round.

With that said, this year’s team has a solid chance of making a deep postseason run. Led by star quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ offense ranks No. 1 in the league with 409.5 yards and 30.5 points per game. The defensive unit has also seen marked improvement from previous years due to the emergence of superstar linebacker Micah Parsons.

Looking to build on their standing as the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC, the Cowboys will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.