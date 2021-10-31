Longtime MLB Announcer Has Reportedly Passed Away

A beloved longtime Major League Baseball announcer and former player has reportedly passed away.

Jerry Remy, a longtime announcer for the Boston Red Sox, has reportedly died following a battle with cancer.

The 68-year-old announcer played in the Major Leagues from 1975-84. He was an All-Star second baseman in 1978 and is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

Remy has been in the broadcasting field since 1988. He worked with Don Orsillo on Red Sox broadcasts from 2001-15. He’s since worked with Dave O’Brien.

The baseball community is heartbroken by Sunday morning’s news.

Jerry Remy, longtime Red Sox broadcaster & former player, dies of cancer https://t.co/R7SVkd7Fkq — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 31, 2021

From the report:

Jerry Remy, a longtime television broadcaster for the Boston Red Sox and a former standout player for the team, has died of cancer at the age of 68. NewsCenter 5 has learned that Remy died Saturday night. He was approaching his 69th birthday on Nov. 8. Remy had stepped away from his role as the color analyst for New England Sports Network’s Red Sox broadcasts on Aug. 4 to undergo treatment for lung cancer. This was the seventh time the Massachusetts native had been diagnosed with cancer following the initial diagnosis in 2008. His most recent previous cancer diagnosis was in 2018.

Our thoughts are with Jerry’s friends and family members during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Jerry.