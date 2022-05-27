Jerry Rice Has Message For Charles Barkley: Fans React

17 Dec 2000: Jerry Rice #80 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at the 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Bears 17-0.Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

On Thursday night, NFL legend Jerry Rice had a strong message for NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley - who was saying negative things about the Golden State Warriors.

The former San Francisco 49ers star took a shot at Barkley where it hurts most - his lack of championships. Rice showed off his Super Bowl rings, of which there are plenty.

"Do you have any championship rings #charlesbarkley @nbaontnt ? Stop hating on the Warriors!!" he said.

Rice's comments sparked quite the conversation on social media last night. His son, Jerry Rice Jr. could only laugh at his dad's message for one of the NBA's best who never won a title.

"Don’t play with the GOAT," a San Francisco 49ers fan page said.

In the end, Rice's Warriors took care of business. The Dallas Mavericks attempted a furious comeback in the second half, but fell short down the stretch.

Golden State took Game 5 by a final score of 120-110 and won the series 4-1. Now, the Warriors await the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals series.