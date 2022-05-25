Jerry Rice Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Trey Lance has a fan in 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

In a recent interview with Boardroom, the Hall of Fame wideout spoke glowingly of San Francisco's young QB. He told the outlet it only took one meeting to realize just how impressive the former third overall pick was.

“I knew Trey was going to be special from the first day I talked to him,” Rice said. “I told him right before the draft, ‘You’re going to be a San Francisco 49er.’ He was like, ‘No way, no way.'”

Although most signs point towards Lance being the 49ers starter in 2022, the situation is still fluid. That said, Rice feels that whenever Trey gets that chance, he'll shine.

“This guy, he has all the tools,” Rice explained. “He’s got that rocket arm. And the thing too that he’s going to bring to the table: mobility. Being able to get outside, extend plays, do all of those things and still have the vision downfield where he can use that arm to get the ball to his playmakers.”

Rice added that the 22-year-old isn't just a great athlete, “but he’s going to inspire everyone around him to be great.”

The Niners have invested a lot in Trey Lance going forward, and with mentors such as the great Jerry Rice, they have to be hopeful of him succeeding.