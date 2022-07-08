Jerry Rice Offers Solution For 49ers' QB Situation

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The overwhelming assumption for the 2022 NFL season is that Trey Lance will take over the starting quarterback job for the San Francisco 49ers.

That being said, incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the Niners' roster.

This past season, head coach Kyle Shanahan employed somewhat of a two-quarterback system — bringing Lance in to replace Jimmy G for certain situations.

49ers legend Jerry Rice hopes that strategy is nipped in the bud before the start of the 2022 season.

"I don't know what the Niners are going to do with Jimmy G and Trey Lance. I know one thing: We don't want that carousel of back-and-forth during the season," Rice said, per NFL.com. "I think you have to name someone as the starter, you have to go with that individual and then you build around that quarterback."

While the Niners have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2022 season, Rice believes Lance is ready to take the reins.

"I think he's ready to go," Rice said, per KSBW-TV. "And I think he's incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy doesn't have, and that's the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that. So his mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he's before his time."

