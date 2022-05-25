SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice is looking forward to the next quarterback era for his former franchise.

Rice recently sat down with second-year San Francisco QB Trey Lance for an interview with Boardroom.

The all-time great wide receiver had some high praise for the Niners' No. 3 overall pick.

"I knew Trey was going to be special from the first day I talked to him," Rice said. "I told him right before the draft (in 2021), 'You're going to be a San Francisco 49er.'

"... Not only is he a great athlete, he's going to inspire others around him to be great."

Not everyone is buying it, though.

"He’s being overhyped af this year. Relax lol," one fan tweeted.

"Imagine if the only prerequisite to being a great NFL QB was being able to talk a good game," another fan tweeted.

"sigh I’m so ready to see if he bout all they hype y’all giving him. He’s NOT a generational talent," one fan added.

After his rookie season behind veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo, Lance is expected to take the reins as the Niners' QB1 in 2022. While the 22-year-old quarterback has very limited experience at the NFL level, a glowing endorsement from an all-time great player like Rice should help appease some concerns for San Francisco fans heading into Year 2.

Lance started two games in 2021 and posted a 1-1 record. He logged 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions through six game appearances. He also chipped in 168 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

The Niners will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.