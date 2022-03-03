Jerry Rice Trending Among NFL Fans On Thursday

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus asked NFL fans to pick one of five wide receivers in their prime. The list included Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald. One name was the overwhelmingly popular choice: Jerry Rice.

Rice stans took to Twitter on Thursday defending the NFL legend compared to the likes of Owens, Moss, Megatron and Fitzgerald.

“If you’re not picking Jerry Rice, you don’t know football,” a fan tweeted.

“Jerry Rice’s ‘bad years’ was like everyone else’s great years. Y’all know how hard 23,000 yards is?! Larry Fitz second in yardage and he would have to have had almost 6 more 1,000 yard seasons 😵‍💫 record will never be broken,” another fan wrote.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz went as far to say Jerry Rice might even be the greatest player in NFL history.

“Jerry Rice, to me, might even be the greatest football player ever,” Schultz tweeted.

