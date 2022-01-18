Jerry Rice’s Son Announces Major Transfer Destination

Lincoln Riley is making major moves in Hollywood. Since taking over USC’s program, Riley’s scored a number of big time transfers including the son of the G.O.A.T. wide receiver, Jerry Rice.

On Tuesday, Rice’s son Brenden announced his decision to transfer within the conference, from Colorado to sunny, Southern Cal. “Time to WORK!!! DeuceLivesOn!! #FightOn,” Rice tweeted.

Rice is the third receiver the Trojans have added this offseason. Joining the likes of former Oklahoma wideout Mario Williams and former Washington receiver Terrell Bynum.

The son of the NFL great spent two seasons with the Buffaloes. In 2021, Rice caught 21 balls for 299 yards and three touchdowns. All improvements from his freshman season where he brought in only six catches for 120 yards and a pair of scores.

6-foot-3, 205-pounds, Brenden Rice is solidly built and should only add to USC’s receiver room come fall.

In addition to Rice, Williams and Bynum, the Trojans WR core also includes upperclassmen That Washington, Gary Bryant Jr and Kyle Ford. As well as sophomore receiver Michael Jackson III.