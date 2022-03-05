In addition to an incredibly long list of former Duke basketball players, several big-name celebrities are in the house for Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The appearance that’s garnered the greatest reaction from fans around the college basketball world is no doubt one from legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

During today’s pregame broadcast on ESPN, Seinfeld was shown seated next to NBA commissioner Adam Silver wearing a Duke sweatshirt.

Fans took to Twitter to react to this appearance.

“Did I just see Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Silver inside Cameron Indoor for North Carolina-Duke? Man, everyone is showing up for this game,” one fan wrote.

“Jerry Seinfeld at Cameron with earplugs. What an image to get us hype for Coach K’s last game,” another added.

Seinfeld’s 19-year-old son, Julian, is currently a freshman at Duke University — giving the comedian a solid reason to attend tonight’s historic college basketball event.