Former NBA Star Explains Why He Disliked Playing With Michael Jordan

Jerry Stackhouse spent two seasons on the Washington Wizards. The former All-Star shooting guard recently revealed that he didn’t enjoy them very much.

The former North Carolina star, who went No. 3 overall in the 1995 NBA Draft, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that he disliked his time in Washington. The reason: Michael Jordan.

You wouldn’t expect a former Tar Heels star to say something like that about M.J., but Stackhouse was just being honest.

“Honestly, I wish I never played in Washington and for a number of reasons,” Stackhouse told Wojnarowski. “I felt we were on our way in Detroit before I got traded there. It was really challenging to be able to be in a situation with an idol who at this particular point, I felt like I was a better player. Things were still being run through Michael Jordan, and Doug Collins, I love Doug, but I think that was an opportunity for him to make up for some ill moments that they may have had back in Chicago.

“So, pretty much everything that Michael wanted to do… We got off to a pretty good start and he didn’t like the way the offense was running because it was running a little bit more through me. He wanted to get a little more isolations on the post, of course, so we had more isolations for him on the post. And it just kind of spiraled in a way that I didn’t enjoy that season at all. Kind of the picture I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I had for him, I lost a little bit of it during the course of that year.”

Stackhouse was in the prime of his career and coming off two NBA All-Star Game appearances in his 2002-03 season with Jordan on the Wizards. The former Chicago Bulls great, meanwhile, was 39 years old.

That 2002-03 Wizards team finished the season 37-45. Stackhouse actually led the team in scoring at 21.5 per game, but Jordan averaged more shot attempts.

Stackhouse spent one more season in Washington before heading to Dallas for five years. Jordan retired for good following the 2002-03 campaign.