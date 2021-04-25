Jerry West Has Blunt Message For Today’s NBA Players

One common criticism of today’s NBA players is that they are too friendly with each other.

With AAU basketball and social media, almost every NBA player is familiar with the rest of the league’s players by the time they’re playing. There don’t appear to be as many heated player rivalries as there were in previous decades.

That doesn’t seem to be impacting the on-court product, as the skill level is as high as it has ever been. However, some would still prefer to see more heated rivalries between players.

Legendary NBA figure Jerry West appears to be among that group.

West, a 14-time NBA All-Star turned prominent executive, spoke his mind during an appearance on The Buster Show Podcast.

“Why shake hands with the enemy who wants to kill you?” West said. “You should want to kill them first…it is a war.”

That might be a bit overdramatic, but there are many who would agree with West. While the on-court play is as good as ever, the league is lacking in true player rivalries.

Perhaps some will develop during this upcoming postseason.