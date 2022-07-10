Jerry West Reveals His All-Time Favorite Basketball Player: Fans React

19 Dec 1998: Jerry West looks on during the Las Vegas Shootout between the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Navada. Arizona defeated Iowa St. 75-61.

Michael Jordan has another legend on his side.

On Saturday night, Jerry West attended a Summer League game.

While there, he was asked who his favorite basketball player of all-time is.

"Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player.

"Someone who can play both ends of the court. His teams win. In the last quarter, he's going to be there. More importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get a chance to spend some time with him... he never changes. And that's why I like him."

Should we be shocked? Most NBA legends side with Jordan over LeBron.

"Facts!! Lebron can’t win, Magic didn’t play as much as Jordan and no one can compare to MJ! The true goat!," one fan wrote.

"MJ is the Greatest Basketball player ever," a fan commented.

"The logo speaking about the . I feel sorry for young kids today that never got to see MJ play because there has never been anyone like him!," one fan wrote.

