Jesse Marsch Saves Leeds: Soccer World Reacts

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Watford and Leeds United at Vicarage Road on April 09, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images) Alex Morton/Getty Images

When Jesse Marsch took over Leeds United in February he faced two seemingly insurmountable tasks: Surviving the season and saving Leeds from relegation. On Sunday, he accomplished both.

Heading into Championship Sunday, Leeds were in 18th place and below the relegation line. The only way to avoid the drop was to have a better result than 17th place Burnley.

Fortunately for Marsch and Leeds, Burnley were no match for Newcastle United. They still needed to take down Brentford in order to stay up though.

But thanks to a goal from Jack Harrison in the 94th minute, Leeds won the game 2-1. And with Burnley's 2-1 loss to Newcastle, Burnley are getting relegated instead of Leeds.

The soccer world has been going crazy ever since that goal from Harrison saved Marsch and Leeds from the drop. Marsch was too:

Jesse Marsch started the 2021-22 European soccer season as manager of Germany's RB Leipzig. He was fired in December after lackluster results.

But when Leeds United fired Marcelo Bielsa in February, Marsch got a chance to make history. He became just the third American soccer manager to be put in charge of a Premier League team.

His tenure got off to a rough start with back-to-back losses. But in mid-March, Leeds went on a five-game unbeaten run to shore up their distance from the relegation zone. However, three straight losses to Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea put them back in the relegation zone.

With his accomplishment today though, Marsch become just the second American to start a season as a Premier League manager.

But Jesse Marsch is going to need to do a lot better than avoiding relegation if he wants to keep that job into 2023.