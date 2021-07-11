The Spun

Look: Jessica Eye Suffers Gruesome Injury At UFC 264

Jessica Eye at UFC 264 on Saturday night.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: (R-L) Jessica Eye punches Jennifer Maia of Brazil in their flyweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jessica Eye, a 34-year-old MMA standout, suffered a gruesome injury to her forehead during UFC 264 on Saturday evening.

The Ohio native suffered a gruesome blow to her forehead, which was opened up pretty badly during the fight.

The bout continued, though, and Eye appeared to show no signs of pain as the fight went on.

Warning: The following images are graphic. 

Despite the toughness, Eye lost her fight to Jennifer Maia in the third round, via a decision from the judges.

With the loss, Eye falls to 19-7-1 in her career, while Maia improved to 15-10-0 in her career.

Hopefully Eye is able to get some medical attention – and some stitches, probably – following tonight’s loss at UFC 264.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.