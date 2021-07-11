Look: Jessica Eye Suffers Gruesome Injury At UFC 264

Jessica Eye, a 34-year-old MMA standout, suffered a gruesome injury to her forehead during UFC 264 on Saturday evening.

The Ohio native suffered a gruesome blow to her forehead, which was opened up pretty badly during the fight.

The bout continued, though, and Eye appeared to show no signs of pain as the fight went on.

Warning: The following images are graphic.

Jessica Eye suffered a nasty cut in the middle of her forehead 😬 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mMULuT5RG9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Jessica Eye looks like she has a third eye growing out of her forehead right now pic.twitter.com/pN6UYlmyey — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) July 10, 2021

That was a huge cut on ⁦@jessicaevileye⁩’s forehead pic.twitter.com/dRTp3OXBau — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 11, 2021

Despite the toughness, Eye lost her fight to Jennifer Maia in the third round, via a decision from the judges.

With the loss, Eye falls to 19-7-1 in her career, while Maia improved to 15-10-0 in her career.

Hopefully Eye is able to get some medical attention – and some stitches, probably – following tonight’s loss at UFC 264.