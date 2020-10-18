1 NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired ‘Sooner Than Later’

There have already been a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. More could be on the way, too.

The Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien earlier this month. The Texans started the season with four straight losses. The Atlanta Falcons pulled the trigger on a coaching move earlier this week, ousting head coach Dan Quinn along with their general manager.

A couple of other NFL head coaches remain very much on the hot seat.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football News, one head coach could be fired “sooner rather than later.” That head coach is Adam Gase of the New York Jets.

“In the short-term, I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later for Adam Gase [to be fired], from what I’m hearing. Sooner doesn’t mean in a week; sooner means, as far as I’m concerned, probably by the beginning of November. I’m told he’s starting to lose the locker room. There are a lot of players that are turned off and tuning him out… I think we’re at a point in time where Gase is only being kept around because Christopher Johnson, who hired Gase, has to save some face,” Pauline said.

“It’s going to be sooner rather than later. Unless somehow they win the next four or five games, which isn’t going to happen, I’ll be surprised, if by the end of the first week of November, Gase is still the head coach of the New York Jets.”

PFN Insider @TonyPauline is hearing that Adam Gase is in danger of losing the Jets' locker room and could be fired sooner than later. How soon? Pauline thinks that it may be as early as the beginning of November.https://t.co/CzefFYnXvC — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 15, 2020

The Jets are 0-5 on the season and scheduled to take on the Miami Dolphins today.

Could this be Gase’s last game as head coach?