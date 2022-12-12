Jets Announce Mike White's Status For Sunday's Game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Jets think that they'll have Mike White available to them next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Robert Saleh said as much on Monday after White suffered a rib injury this past Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

This is a big deal because White has kept the Jets' playoff hopes alive after he was inserted into the lineup for Zach Wilson. In three games, he's completed 62% of his passes for 952 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Jets are currently 7-6 and hold the final playoff spot in the AFC heading into Week 15. They're set to face a tough Lions team that's won five of their last six games and are just a game and a half out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.

If White suffers a setback and can't go, Joe Flacco would likely be in line to start.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.