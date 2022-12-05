Jets Announce Monday Decision On Zach Wilson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After being relegated to the inactive list for the past couple of weeks, Zach Wilson's future as quarterback of the New York Jets becomes more and more uncertain. But will his status change this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the team's ongoing quarterback situation. He announced that Wilson will remain inactive with Mike White continuing to start. Joe Flacco will remain the team's backup quarterback.

The decision comes in spite of White falling back down to earth with a more humbling performance in the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. However, he still led the Jets to their highest offensive output of the 2022 season with 486 yards of offense while throwing for 369 yards.

Even with the loss though, the Jets players appeared to be rallying behind White before and after the game. Between the memes, the t-shirts and the way players have spoken about White, it seems clear that they prefer him over Wilson.

The Jets are 7-5 on the season and still control their destiny in the playoff race for the first time since 2015. Having a quarterback controversy this late in the season could prove disastrous.

But right now the quarterback play is going to dictate whether the Jets finally end their decade-long playoff drought or not.

Sunday's game against the Bills might be a must-win for New York. But Zach Wilson will play no part of it.

Are the Jets making the right decision here?