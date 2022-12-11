Jets Announce Quarterback Decision After Sunday's Game

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) and quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills today in a 20-12 offensive struggle. But the bigger story might be the status of quarterback Mike White, who got the hell beaten out of him in the loss.

Speaking to the media after the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that White is going to the hospital for precautionary reasons after taking a huge shot to the ribs in the third quarter. White managed to finish the game and even had a chance to lead them on one final drive late.

Saleh then announced that White is "for sure" the starter in the Jets' now-gigantic game against the Detroit Lions. Given how much grit White showed in the game, it's not a big surprise.

Jets fans on Twitter are certainly on board with keeping White as the starter despite their recent struggles. But there are more concerns with the state of the backup quarterback job.

Joe Flacco was completely ineffective as the Jets' backup when called on to fill in for White. The two drives he led yielded no points and resulted in two huge field goals for the Bills.

The message is clear: Zach Wilson needs to be the backup moving forward:

"Can they atleast move Zach to back up...Flacco is done," one user wrote.

"Mike White should be the Jets starting quarterback next week, but Zach Wilson has to be the backup quarterback, Joe Flacco is done," wrote another.

"There is no debate anymore. It’s White’s job to lose. Man has thrown for 250+ two weeks in a row against 10+ win teams. Zach better be the back up though," a third replied.

The Jets-Lions game will be at 1 p.m. next Sunday and will air on FOX.