The New York Jets could reportedly make a significant move on defense heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline.

SNY is reporting that the Jets are open to trading standout defensive back Marcus Maye prior to Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline.

Maye, 28, was hit with a franchise tag prior to the 2021 season. With his future in New York up in the air, a trade is possible.

Sources: Jets open to trading Marcus Maye, seeking at least a third-round pick in return (via @RVacchianoSNY) https://t.co/jmMwj4KjiB pic.twitter.com/2mgNrqRLSu — SNY (@SNYtv) October 31, 2021

From the report:

According to multiple NFL sources, the Jets are seeking at least a third-round pick in return for the veteran safety, and there is considerable doubt that they’ll be able to get anything close to that. A big reason for that, a source said, is that Maye is still owed another $6.5 million on his franchise tag contract of $10.6 million this season. Teams may want the Jets to pick up a considerable amount of that money – which is something the Jets might not be willing to do. So far, a source said, there have been no serious trade discussions between the Jets and any team, so it’s unclear if they will be willing to back off that price in the next few days.

With the Jets’ asking price being high, a trade might not happen. However, if the Jets were to lessen their asking price, perhaps we’ll see a move ahead of the deadline.

New York is 1-5 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against Cincinnati.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.