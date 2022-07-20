Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason.

James was released by the Eagles on Monday after being with the organization for the last three seasons.

He played in 18 games and tallied 17 total tackles (14 solo) and tallied one pass defended.

Philadelphia is very deep at cornerback, which made James expendable. The Eagles have Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Tay Gowan, and many others who are ready to play.

We'll have to see how James does with his new team as he tries to make the 53-man roster.