Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on a one-year deal, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Alexander played under Jets head coach Robert Saleh when he was the 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2019-20.

Alexander, who logged a Pro-Bowl selection as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, most recently suited up for the New Orleans Saints. Through 12 games in the 2021 season, he logged 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

The 27-year-old linebacker (turns 28 next week) will likely take a significant role for the Jets alongside four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley and fourth-year veteran Quincy Williams.

The Jets brought Alexander in for a visit before this year's draft, but decided to hold off on signing him until after the first day of training camp.