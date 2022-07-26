Jets Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The New York Jets have reportedly signed wide receiver/punt returner Rashard Davis ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Adam Schefter.

Davis, a former FCS National Champion with James Madison and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, led the USFL in punt return yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Bandits this past season.

Davis reeled in 22 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns in his lone USFL season. He also averaged 10.14 yards per punt return — including a 74-yard return for a touchdown.

Davis began his professional career as an undrafted free agent for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He then went on to log practice-squad stints with the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Braxton Berrios served as the Jets' primary punt returner in 2021, earning All-Pro honors for his efforts. The organization re-signed him on a two-year, $12 million deal earlier this offseason.

Davis will look to prove his worth as an active roster member during Jets training camp and preseason.