Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Benenoch has six years of NFL experience, starting his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In six seasons he has started 23 games, playing both tackle and guard.

More importantly, he played a full season at right tackle - Mekhi Becton's position. That said, he's only played two games since 2019.

Jets fans will probably be disappointed that they didn't sign Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown. Brown met with the Jets and appeared to be on the verge of signing this past weekend. But no deal has manifested yet.

Offensive tackle health is going to be critical for the New York Jets in 2022. They have not protected the quarterback sufficiently in years and their offense has struggled mightily because of it.

Mekhi Becton was drafted No. 11 overall in hopes of solidifying their blindside blocking for the next decade-plus. But his injury frequency has made him less than reliable.

Will Caleb Benenoch be thrust into a starting job immediately, or will he spend the season as a backup?