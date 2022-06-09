Jets Are Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are reportedly meeting with free-agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff on Thursday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Reiff spent his 10th NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

The Jets already have a solid offensive line unit heading into the 2022 season, but Reiff could provide some veteran depth at the tackle position. George Fant and Mekhi Becton are slated to begin the year as New York's starting tackles.

Reiff was drafted by the Lions with a first-round pick in 2013. After five seasons in Detroit, he made his way to Minnesota where he played for four years. He started 12 regular-season games for the Bengals before a season-ending ankle injury knocked him out for the team's Super Bowl run.

Reiff has 139 career starts in 147 game appearances.