Jets Officially Sign Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 06: Sauce Gardner #DB14 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Officially official. On Saturday, the New York Jets signed who they hope to be the franchise's next shutdown corner in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Per the team, "Sauce Gardner is officially, officially a Jet!"

New York signed the rookie CB out of Cincinnati to a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. Although terms and financials of the contract were not disclosed.

Fans reacted to the first-rounder's signing on Twitter.

"Sauce becomes the highest drafted player to sign his rookie deal," tweeted one account.

"The Jets first rookie signed," commented The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

"Glad we don’t have to deal with the nonsense of our first pick missing valuable practice time again!" said a fan of Gang Green.

"But what about the offset language???" asked The Jet Press.

"From Jets reporter Randy Lange," tweeted Eric Allen. "‘Gardner, known for his speed in coverage on the field, becomes the quickest Jets first-rounder to sign his rookie deal in the last 40 years.'"

"Cool," replied ESPN's Dan Hajducky. "Now give him the 1 jersey and let the A1 Sauce branding explode."

The Jets still have a number of picks to sign from their very exciting draft in April.