Jets Fans Upset With What Joe Namath Said About Zach Wilson

When the New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, many hoped that the young quarterback out of BYU would be the savior for a struggling organization. But through his first year with the team, it became abundantly clear that he still has a ways to go before he can turn this team around.

On Wednesday, former Jets superstar Joe Namath joined The Michael Kay Show to discuss Wilson’s future as an NFL QB.

“He certainly has the physical ability to buy time, to throw strikes. Most guys can improve on their accuracy and should in this day and age be practicing it year-round,” he said, per ESPN NFL insider Rich Cimini. “I like him, but I don’t know how long he’s going to last. You’d like for a guy to be 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7 back there in the pocket.”

Joe Namath, a guest today on @TMKSESPN, discussed Zach Wilson. Some interesting comments, especially about his size, so I’m sharing the full quote. #Jets pic.twitter.com/D0OxcNAHKZ — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 9, 2022

Jets fans weren’t too happy with these comments — especially the part about Wilson’s lack of size.

“Noted 6’2” Joe Namath believes all QBs should be small forwards,” one wrote.

“Tall QB are a thing of the past. The athleticism of defenses are too elite these days. Need shifty QBs in the pocket, not tall redwood trees that are easy targets for sacks,” another added.

“Well he loved Darnold so this might be a good thing,” another said.

Completely ignoring the insane 6-foot-7 comment, there’s this: • Joe Namath: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

• Zach Wilson: 6-foot-2, 214 pounds Maybe sit this one out Joe. https://t.co/AAew9CROsE — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) February 10, 2022

As a 6-foot-2, 200 lbs quarterback (according to ProFootballReference), Namath earned a league MVP trophy and led the Jets franchise to its first and only Super Bowl title in 1969 — making his comments about a 6-foot-2, 214 lbs Zach Wilson head-scratching to say the least.

As of right now, there are only two starting quarterbacks that stand at 6-foot-6: Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott and several other effective starting options join Wilson at 6-foot-2.