Jets Get 1 Primetime Game: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets won't be in primetime too much this season.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will only have one night game during the 2022 season. It'll take place on Dec. 22 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

It'll be part of the Thursday Night Football schedule.

Jets fans don't seem to be too phased by this news.

This means that most Jets games will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sundays since the team isn't expected to be that good. There may also be some 4:25 p.m. ET games mixed in there as well.

We'll find out the full NFL schedule on Thursday night when it's announced live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.