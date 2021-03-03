Jets GM Joe Douglas Has Honest Comment About Sam Darnold

Before the 2019 season, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas made it very clear that Sam Darnold would not be included in any trade negotiations — marking him as “untouchable.” This offseason, that statement has taken a full 180.

During a Wednesday press conference, Douglas said he will field any calls about potential trade offers for the third-year QB. While he still claims a belief in Darnold’s potential, the Jets GM recognizes it may be time to move on.

“I will answer the call, if it’s made,” Douglas said, via NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Sam is, we think, a dynamic playmaker in this league with dynamic talent … But if calls are made, I will answer them.”

Jets GM Joe Douglas said if teams call about QB Sam Darnold, he will listen: “I will answer the call, if it’s made. Sam is, we think, a dynamic playmaker in this league with dynamic talent … But if calls are made, I will answer them.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 3, 2021

With a bounty of trade fodder at their disposal this offseason, the Jets have a variety of options when it comes to finding their 2021 starting QB.

New York has been included as one of a few frontrunners to land highly-touted free agent QB Deshaun Watson. With the combination of Darnold and a surplus of first/second round picks (acquired from Jamal Adams trade), the Jets have the capability to make a pretty sweet offer.

If the team includes Darnold in a non-quarterback trade, they also have the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at their disposal. With some talented young options in this year’s pool, New York could find their next franchise quarterback.

The final and entirely-possible option for Douglas and the front office is giving their 2018 No. 3 overall pick another shot. If they decide to hold on to Darnold, the franchise could use this year’s No. 2 pick to select one of the elite non-QB skill position players in this year’s draft.

The team clearly has a lot to think about at the QB position. But, Douglas doesn’t seem to be in much of a rush.

“We feel like we’re really in no hard timeline in the immediate future to make a decision,” Douglas said.

Who do you think the Jets quarterback will be in 2021?