Jets Have Clarified Why Elijah Moore Missed Practice Today

The New York Jets were without wide receiver Elijah Moore during Thursday's practice session.

Moore wasn't on the injury report for Wednesday so it raised some eyebrows when he was unexpectedly not at practice. According to the Jets, he was not away from the team for a "family matter" but was instead given a personal day from head coach Robert Saleh.

Moore then spent that day with his family at home.

It's been a tough season for Moore as he hasn't been targeted as much compared to last season. He only has 16 receptions for 203 yards after finishing last season with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

He also finished last Sunday's game against the Jets with only 11 yards on one reception.

He'll try to have a better outing this coming Sunday when the Jets take on the struggling Denver Broncos.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.