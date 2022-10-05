Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Has New Injury Update For Zach Wilson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is a bit banged up but it's nothing to worry about.

According to head coach Robert Saleh, Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury that has him limited in practice. That said, he's alright, and looks like he'll be good to go for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson made his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. He only completed 33.3% of his passes through the first three quarters before he turned it on in the fourth quarter.

With his team down 20-10, he led them back and finished the game completing 10-of-12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets scored the game-winning touchdown with less than 20 seconds left in the contest to get to 2-2 overall.

Wilson will look to build upon that fourth quarter and get the Jets to 3-2 in just a few days.

Kickoff for Jets-Dolphins will be at 1 p.m. ET.