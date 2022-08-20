Jets LB Receives Punishment For Late Hit On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams will be a little lighter in the pockets after his late hit on Jalen Hurts in Week 1 of the preseason.
According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined Williams $10,609 for the unnecessary shot on the Eagles QB.
Coach Nick Sirianni was incensed after the hit. Looking directly towards the Jets sideline and letting Robert Saleh know in no uncertain terms that he didn't appreciate it.
To Hurts' credit, the QB popped right back up and got ready for the next play. Telling reporters after the game: "It happens. He hit me late. They called a flag. We moved on."
Sirianni also cleared up things up in the postgame presser. Saying:
I wasn’t mad at Coach [Robert] Saleh. I was mad at the situation. I was more mad at the player, than Coach Saleh. Coach Saleh is a great guy. I have so much respect for him. It was just emotions of the game. I was just sticking up for Jalen. I’ll never apologize for sticking up for my players. I should have handled it a little bit better than I did. Obviously, I didn’t want that hit to happen on the sideline. I know it happens, and I know it’s football. I was more mad at the situation, not mad at Coach Saleh.