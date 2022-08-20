Jets LB Receives Punishment For Late Hit On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Jets linebacker Quincy Williams will be a little lighter in the pockets after his late hit on Jalen Hurts in Week 1 of the preseason.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined Williams $10,609 for the unnecessary shot on the Eagles QB.

Coach Nick Sirianni was incensed after the hit. Looking directly towards the Jets sideline and letting Robert Saleh know in no uncertain terms that he didn't appreciate it.

To Hurts' credit, the QB popped right back up and got ready for the next play. Telling reporters after the game: "It happens. He hit me late. They called a flag. We moved on."

Sirianni also cleared up things up in the postgame presser. Saying: