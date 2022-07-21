Jets Make Decision On Mekhi Becton Before Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 23: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets runs drills at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 23, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Jets need star tackle Mekhi Becton to have a big season if they hope to continue developing quarterback Zach Wilson. Unfortunately, Becton's lingering injuries may be hindering him.

On Thursday, the Jets placed Becton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He joins fellow starting tackle George Fant on the list, along with pass rusher Carl Lawson, tight end C.J. Uzomah and others.

There's been a lot of debate over whether Becton's weight has been a contributing factor to his PUP placement. It's been reported for months that he's struggled to keep his weight at a playing level.

The Jets can keep Becton and the others on the PUP list through the end of training camp, but will have to activate them before the season to avoid losing them for the first few weeks of the season.

As a rookie in 2020, Mekhi Becton looked like he had the making of a superstar. The former No. 11 overall pick out of Louisville looked like the second coming of Johnathan Ogden with how he dominant opposing lineman as a man his size.

But injuries were an issue for him as a rookie, and in his second year he missed 16 of 17 games due to a knee injury.

The Jets have high hopes that Becton can be their franchise left tackle. But if these injuries keep getting in the way, they'll never know for sure.

Will Mekhi Becton overcome this current hurdle and join the Jets for training camp?