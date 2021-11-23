The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jets Make Decision On QBs Joe Flacco, Mike White

New York Jets v New England PatriotsFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson’s return to the field couldn’t have come at a better time for the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, the team placed backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco on COVID-19/reserve list.

According to additional reports from Connor Hughes of The Athletic, White and Flacco have both been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as close contacts. The decision to start Wilson this week reportedly has nothing to do with this COVID-19 news.

The former No. 2 overall pick has been fully cleared to play and would’ve been listed as the starter regardless of Flacco and White’s statuses.

Following Wilson’s PCL sprain in Week 7, Mike White and Joe Flacco split time as the team’s starting quarterback. White started Weeks 8-10, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record, and Flacco started in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

Despite his early-career struggles, Wilson will look to continuing his development as the Jets’ franchise QB.

The young signal caller’s New York squad will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.