Jets Make Decision On QBs Joe Flacco, Mike White

Zach Wilson’s return to the field couldn’t have come at a better time for the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, the team placed backup quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco on COVID-19/reserve list.

The Jets have placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

According to additional reports from Connor Hughes of The Athletic, White and Flacco have both been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans as close contacts. The decision to start Wilson this week reportedly has nothing to do with this COVID-19 news.

The former No. 2 overall pick has been fully cleared to play and would’ve been listed as the starter regardless of Flacco and White’s statuses.

BREAKING Mike White & Joe Flacco are both OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Texans. Close contact COVID. This did not impact #Jets decision to start Zach Wilson* at all. He was fully cleared. Was starting no matter what. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 23, 2021

Following Wilson’s PCL sprain in Week 7, Mike White and Joe Flacco split time as the team’s starting quarterback. White started Weeks 8-10, leading the Jets to a 1-2 record, and Flacco started in a Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday.

Despite his early-career struggles, Wilson will look to continuing his development as the Jets’ franchise QB.

The young signal caller’s New York squad will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.