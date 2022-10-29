Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision Before Patriots Game

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have made a notable quarterback decision ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Patriots.

Reserve QB Chris Streveler has been elevated to the team's active roster before tomorrow's contest, per Jets insider Rich Cimini.

Zach Wilson is expected to make the start in tomorrow's game, backed up by veterans Joe Flacco and Mike White.

Streveler had an outstanding preseason earlier this year. Jets head coach Robert Saleh went as far as to say that the former South Dakota star had "one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football."

He finished his preseason play with 277 passing yards, a 72.7 completion percentage, five touchdowns and 120.9 passer rating — including two game-winning touchdown passes.

Tomorrow's game against the Patriots will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.