Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision For Vikings Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson this past week in favor of Mike White, who promptly played one of the best games under center for a Jets QB all season. But will Wilson be riding the pine against the Vikings this weekend?

Apparently he is, barring something unforeseen. Speaking to the media on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that White will start while veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup.

So unless the Jets make the rare decision to activate three quarterbacks for the game, Wilson will not be dressed for Sunday's game in Minnesota. That doesn't bode well for Wilson getting his job back in Week 14 either.

The Jets are prioritizing the quarterback who gives them the best chance to win over the quarterback they drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. For the moment, that appears to be White.

In just four starts for the New York Jets, Mike White has already had two games where he's throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. By contrast, Zach Wilson has just one 300-yard game and no three-TD games in 20 career starts.

That isn't to say that White is a franchise quarterback. He still has a lot of flaws in his game and doesn't have a large enough sample size in his career to justify a statement like that.

But right now the Jets don't need him to be a franchise quarterback. With the way they're playing, just being a game manager could be enough to keep them in playoff contention all the way to the end.

Did the Jets make the right decision here?