Jets Make Official Announcement Regarding Quarterback Zach Wilson

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

If there were any lingering doubts over whether New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson would play against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, there won't be anymore.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson was a full participant in practice for the second day in a row and has been removed from the injury report. As a result, he will start against the Steelers this Sunday.

Wilson missed the first three weeks of the season with a knee injury he suffered during the preseason. Joe Flacco took the reins in his absent and went 1-2 as a starter in his absence.

But with Wilson healthy and Flacco coming off a two-interception performance against the Bengals, the Jets have no hesitation whatsoever about making the switch. Wilson is expected to start every remaining game that he's healthy for this season.

The two biggest issues are whether the Jets' porous offensive line can protect Zach Wilson and whether Wilson can correct the many mistakes he made as a rookie last season.

Injuries have the Jets already on their fourth combination of starting offensive tackles since training camp. Flacco was sacked nine times in his first three games and the running game has struggled to make an impact.

As for Wilson, he barely played in the preseason at all before suffering his injury. So there's no way of knowing even from exhibition games what he managed to fix in his game in the 2022 offseason.

Will Zach Wilson be able to lead the Jets to a win over the Steelers this weekend?