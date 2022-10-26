Jets Make Practice Decision For Running Back James Robinson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

After losing star running back Breece Hall for the season, the Jets wasted little time finding an interim replacement by trading for Jaguars RB James Robinson. And it appears they're wasting no time getting him onto the field.

According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Robinson is slated to practice with the team on Wednesday - just 24 hours after being traded. However, Robinson has reportedly been dealing with "knee soreness," which the Jaguars used as a reason not to play him in Week 7.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that while Robinson passed his physical and appears injury-free, he wouldn't commit to playing him on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Saleh said that Robinson will be handled on a day-by-day basis.

James Robinson joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020, recording over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and nearly 1,000 yards in 2021.

But the 2022 season has seen Robinson's touches and targets diminish amid the ascension of Travis Etienne.

Meanwhile, the Jets are trying to get to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade and have a sudden need at running back. Trading a late-round draft pick to bring Robinson into the fold is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for them.

Will James Robinson make his debut for the Jets this Sunday?