Jets Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Zach Wilson's Development

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke to the media today to wrap up their disappointing season and he was surprisingly candid about embattled quarterback Zach Wilson.

Johnson admitted that the Jets didn't handle the situation with Wilson well enough from the get-go and believes that the team should have had a veteran to mentor Wilson while he learned on the bench. He pledged that the team would continue to work with Wilson and continue developing him.

"No, I don’t think we did everything the right way, no... I think we could’ve done a better job, for sure... we will do a better job next year," Johnson said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Wilson went 5-4 as a starter but finished the season with nearly identical per game averages from last season, ranking among the worst quarterbacks in the league.

Zach Wilson is currently in a state where he is simply incapable of playing football at a professional level. Whether that's due to the coaching or Wilson's own shortcoming, the team decided to make offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur the sacrifice for the team's struggles.

The Jets finished with the No. 4 defense in the league but a bottom 10 offense for the seventh year in a row.

Wilson won't be the starting quarterback of the Jets like he was for the past two seasons though. That has to annoy the heck out of Woody Johnson and the Jets top brass.

Will Johnson start firing everyone if the Jets don't make the playoffs next year?