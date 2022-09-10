Jets Place Top Offensive Lineman On Injured Reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The injury bug continues to bite the New York Jets offense.

Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network: "Jets LT Duane Brown will be placed on IR today with the hope he’ll be back in a few weeks, sources say. Brown and doctors discussed multiple options, including surgery, but Brown wants to rehab and try to return as soon as Week 5."

The veteran tackle signed with New York on a two-year, $22 million deal last month after four-and-a-half seasons with the Seahawks.

A five-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro, Brown was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round back in 2008 and spent 10 years with the franchise.

The Jets are hoping they'll get Zach Wilson and his blindside protector back by the time they finish their four-game stretch against the AFC North.

Wilson will reportedly be out until at least Week 4 with his knee injury. But head coach Robert Saleh has said he wants his QB to be "110%" ready before getting back on the field.