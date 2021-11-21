Jets Player Not Impressed With Tua Tagovailoa On Sunday

One Jets player didn’t think Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played well on Sunday afternoon.

After the loss, defensive end John Franklin-Myers spoke to the media and said that Tagovailoa beat the Jets by throwing up “prayers” and “sometimes prayers are answered.”

While it’s understandable for Franklin-Myers to be upset after a loss, Tagovailoa had a pretty good stat line, despite that claim. He finished with 273 yards and two touchdown passes while only missing six throws (27-of-33).

One of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes went to Mack Hollins almost halfway through the third quarter. The game was tied at seven when Tagovailoa hit Hollins for a 70-yard reception.

The second one went to Myles Gaskin to give the Dolphins a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Miami was then able to add a field goal to ultimately win, 24-17.

Franklin-Myers finished with three combined tackles in this contest. He’s had a stellar season thus far with 26 total tackles (11 solo) with four sacks and one forced fumble.

New York fell to 2-8, while Miami won its second straight to get to 4-7. The Jets will have a very winnable matchup next Sunday against the Texans, while the Dolphins get the Panthers.

Both games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.