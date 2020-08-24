Punches Reportedly Thrown At NFL Team Practice On Sunday

It wouldn’t be a real NFL training camp if at least a couple of fights didn’t break out.

On Sunday, the New York Jets had a real training camp practice. Punches were reportedly thrown as multiple skirmishes broke out.

Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins was reportedly in the middle of it, throwing punches. He reportedly got into it with Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten.

Overall, New York’s coaches and players did not seem concerned by it. This is part of practice sometimes, especially in the August heat.

“I do think, it kind of got to that back half of practice, it was getting a little hot, guys were a little irritated and the thing that I will say is, both sides had to go back, line back up, refocus on what they were trying to do and execute their defense and execute the offensive play,” head coach Adam Gase said. “You know that’s the big thing and as long as it doesn’t happen every day, every period, occasionally things go down and we have to be smart with what’s going on, but at the same time it’s just good to see our guys with fire they have.”

The New York Post had some details on what happened:

Jenkins got the most heated. Even after being taken out of the drills, he was screaming at the offense from the sideline. That prompted Van Roten to come over and remove his helmet. The two were separated. Earlier, Jenkins and Lewis traded punches. At the end, quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Le’Veon Bell came to the defensive sideline to calm things down.

The Jets have some fire in them this year, it appears.

New York is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Buffalo Bills.