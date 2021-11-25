The New York Jets Have Signed A New Quarterback

The New York Jets have added some much-needed quarterback depth.

New York, which was dealing with an injury to quarterback Zach Wilson, is now dealing with a COVID-19 situation, as Joe Flacco and Mike White have been put on the reserve list.

While the Jets are set to get Wilson back, the AFC East franchise is in need of some depth heading into the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Jets reportedly signed a new quarterback, adding James Morgan to the practice squad.

“The Jets have signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad — a 2020 draft pick they cut in the preseason. More QB insurance, with Flacco and White on the COVID-19 list. Now 5 QBs in the house,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted.

The Jets are scheduled to take on the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff between New York and Houston is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.