Jets Release Quarterback Following Monday Night’s Loss

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The Jets have released third-string quarterback Mike White following their loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

New York made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Starting QB Sam Darnold re-aggravated a shoulder injury from earlier this season in the Jets Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. With Darnold out, backup Joe Flacco took the field against New England.

Flacco had a surprisingly strong outing, throwing 18/25 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. The former Baltimore quarterback had New York in position to win their first game of the season, but in classic Jets fashion, they blew a fourth quarter lead and allowed Cam Newton a chance for a game-winning drive. The Patriots won the game on a walk-off field goal with a score of 30-27.

With Flacco showing promise, there was no need for the Jets to hold onto White. Former Florida Atlantic quarterback James Morgan will now move into the third-string spot.

The quarterback situation could get even more dicey next year. At 0-9, the Jets are still in the running to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. With this pick, New York would likely select Clemson stand-out QB Trevor Lawrence.

In the mean time, Darnold will have some extra time to recover this week as the Jets head into their bye.


