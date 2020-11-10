Jets Release Quarterback Following Monday Night’s Loss

The Jets have released third-string quarterback Mike White following their loss to the Patriots on Monday night.

New York made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Starting QB Sam Darnold re-aggravated a shoulder injury from earlier this season in the Jets Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. With Darnold out, backup Joe Flacco took the field against New England.

Flacco had a surprisingly strong outing, throwing 18/25 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. The former Baltimore quarterback had New York in position to win their first game of the season, but in classic Jets fashion, they blew a fourth quarter lead and allowed Cam Newton a chance for a game-winning drive. The Patriots won the game on a walk-off field goal with a score of 30-27.

We have released QB Mike White. 📰 https://t.co/c4p3K1DQAV — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 10, 2020

With Flacco showing promise, there was no need for the Jets to hold onto White. Former Florida Atlantic quarterback James Morgan will now move into the third-string spot.

The quarterback situation could get even more dicey next year. At 0-9, the Jets are still in the running to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. With this pick, New York would likely select Clemson stand-out QB Trevor Lawrence.

In the mean time, Darnold will have some extra time to recover this week as the Jets head into their bye.