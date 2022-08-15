Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot.

On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Keshunn Abram.

The former Kent State receiver was a rookie undrafted free agent who made his NFL debut this past Friday in their preseason win over the Eagles. Abram was targeted once but made no receptions.

At Kent State, Abram had 57 receptions for 835 yards and five touchdowns. He went undrafted but caught on with the Jets before training camp.

The New York Jets seemingly have some decent depth at wide receiver heading into 2022, hence the ease with which they could release Keshunn Abram.

Their anticipated starters for 2022 are Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios with Denzel Mims, Jeff Smith, Tarik Black and Rashard Davis.

The Jets are pretty solid at tight end too with Tyler Conklin, CJ Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert and Lawrence Cager all vying for spots.

Now if the Jets can only find a competent quarterback to distribute the ball to those quarterbacks, the Jets might actually be able to have a good offense rather than perpetually being at the bottom of the league.