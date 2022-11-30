Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.

They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL.

Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.

After he was cut, he spent the next five seasons in the CFL (Canadian Football League) before signing a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He was then cut by the Steelers before being claimed by the Denver Broncos.

Spencer went on to stay with the Broncos for three seasons and appeared in 42 games during that time. He racked up 10 receptions for 54 yards and no touchdowns in the passing game but really made his mark in the punt return game.

He finished his Broncos tenure with 68 punts returned for 667 yards and one touchdown.

It remains to be seen where he takes his talents next.