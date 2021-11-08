Veteran NFL Punter Released On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL punter is reportedly getting released on Monday morning.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets are cutting ties with their veteran punter.

Thomas Morstead, 35, is reportedly getting released by the AFC East franchise, according to a report from the NFL Network insider.

The veteran NFL punter signed with the Jets in early September, following the injury to punter Braden Mann.

Morstead, who’s played in the NFL since 2009, spent the first decade-plus of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He was a fifth-round pick out of SMU and played for the Saints from 2009-2020, making the Pro Bowl in 2012 and winning a Super Bowl in 2010.

Now, he’s reportedly getting released.

“The Jets are releasing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, per source. Because it’s after the trade deadline, Morstead is subject to waivers. One to watch with some teams in need of an upgrade,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

The Jets are coming off a Thursday night loss to the Colts. New York lost to Indianapolis, 45-30, on Thursday evening.

New York dropped to 2-6 on the season with the loss.