Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Week 2 vs. Browns

After a lackluster performance in their season opener against the Ravens, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has become very unpopular and many are calling for head coach Robert Saleh to bench him.

Unfortunately for those fans, they're not going to get their wish. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Flacco is expected to remain the Jets' starting quarterback for Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.

The report comes two days after Saleh told the media that Flacco was "likely" to start without outright announcing it. Flacco went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

But some fans have argued for the Jets to give third-stringer Mike White or practice squad resident Chris Streveler a chance instead. Both have played well in spots and are much younger than Flacco.

However, Cimini noted that he's gotten the impression that the Jets are not strongly considering benching Flacco for White.

The New York Jets hoped to start the season with second-year former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson as their starter. But an injury made sure that he won't see his first regular season snaps until mid-autumn.

The end result is an unstable quarterback situation that will vex the already struggling Jets offense.

That said, if Flacco struggles as much against Cleveland as he did against Baltimore, Saleh might not be able to resist the inclination to give someone else a shot at creating a spark.

Will Joe Flacco hold on to the starting job until Zach Wilson returns?